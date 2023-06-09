CNN meteorologist uses a match to explain how quickly smoke affects air quality
CNN meteorologist Chad Meyers explains how quickly smoke can affect air quality and the importance of remaining inside during air quality alerts.
00:48 - Source: CNN
