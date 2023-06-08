Conservative Christian broadcaster Pat Robertson dead at 93
One time presidential candidate and religious broadcaster Pat Robertson has died, the Christian Broadcasting Network said in a news release.
01:57 - Source: CNN
People We've Lost 16 videos
Conservative Christian broadcaster Pat Robertson dead at 93
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
See iconic moments from Harry Belafonte's trailblazing career
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former 'Dancing with the Stars' judge dead at 78
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Lisa Loring play the original Wednesday Addams
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter describes seeing Lisa Marie Presley days before death
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Pope Benedict's most memorable moments
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Look back at some of Barbara Walters' biggest moments
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dead at 82
04:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
'He will be missed by all of us': Anderson Cooper remembers CNN's Drew Griffin
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Mississippi State head football coach dead at 61
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
American soccer journalist Grant Wahl remembered
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rolling Stone's chief TV critic reflects on Kirstie Alley's 'TV magic'
05:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Singer Irene Cara dead at age 63
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
'An icon': Thousands of fans lined up in Atlanta to honor life of Takeoff
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
A look back on Aaron Carter's life and career
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN