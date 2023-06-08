Survivor of Iowa building collapse explains moment building fell
Quanishia "Peach" White-Berry was trapped for hours under crumbling debris of the Iowa building collapse. Peach and her wife, Lexus recal the disaster to CNN in an exclusive joint interview at the hospital.
03:41 - Source: CNN
