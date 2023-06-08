With their hands raised, residents gather at a police line as the neighborhood is locked down following skirmishes on August 11, 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri. Police responded with tear gas as residents and their supporters protested the shooting by police of an unarmed black teenager named Michael Brown who was killed Saturday in this suburban St. Louis community.
Why Ferguson was a turning point for police protests
In 2014 Michael Brown, an unarmed Black teenager was shot and killed in Ferguson, Missouri, by a White police officer. This decade sparked protests against police brutality across the US and encouraged people to take to the streets and use their voice. The CNN Original Series "The 2010s" airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
00:50 - Source: CNN
