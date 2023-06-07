DNA led to arrest of Boston serial rapist suspect, prosecutor says
Investigators in Boston have used DNA analysis to identify and charge a suspect, 35-year-old Matthew Nilo, in the sexual assaults of four women whose cases have gone unsolved for over a decade, according to prosecutors. CNN's Jason Carroll reports.
02:51 - Source: CNN
