AJ Owens
Mom of 4 killed after being shot through a closed door by a neighbor. Hear her mother speak out
Ajike "AJ" Owens, a mother of four, was shot and killed in Florida following a longtime feud with a neighbor who had complained about the victim's children playing outside, authorities and a family attorney said. CNN's Carlos Suarez has more.
03:05 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Drone video emerged late Monday showing a deluge of water gushing from a sizable breach in the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine.
Reporter explains significance of breached dam for the war
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this aerial view, former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.
'The timeline here is critical': Collins on Mar-a-Lago flood
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
UFO sighting report video
UFO expert: Removing stigma around UFOs will lead to more answers
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
church steeple fire 02
Historic steeple crumbles as 160-year-old church burns down
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Plane Crash scene Raphine, Virginia on June 4, 2023.
Hear sonic boom from US fighters scrambling to unresponsive aircraft
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
toddler in stolen car
Video shows suspect dumping a 2-year-old found in a stolen car
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumb haley town hall abortion
Hear Nikki Haley answer questions about abortion
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nikki Haley participates in a CNN Republican Town Hall moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Haley calls Putin a tyrant, in a sharp contrast with Trump's position
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SCREENGRAB US China Warships Taiwan Strait
Video shows near collision between warships in Taiwan Strait
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ivan Watson Train Crash India 2
Video shows scene of deadly train crash in India
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jake Sullivan 060423 GPS
US, China looking to de-risk. What does that mean?
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
buck mccarthy split vpx
'We failed': GOP lawmaker criticizes McCarthy over debt deal
03:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
air strikes russia
Video shows barrage of artillery strikes in Russia
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
air strikes russia
Chaos and hundreds injured after deadly train collision in India
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
People try to escape from toppled compartments, following the deadly collision of two trains, in Balasore, India June 2, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a video.
Iowa building collapse caught on surveillance camera
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN