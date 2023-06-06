Mom of 4 killed after being shot through a closed door by a neighbor. Hear her mother speak out
Ajike "AJ" Owens, a mother of four, was shot and killed in Florida following a longtime feud with a neighbor who had complained about the victim's children playing outside, authorities and a family attorney said. CNN's Carlos Suarez has more.
03:05 - Source: CNN
