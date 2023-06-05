Hear sonic boom from US fighters scrambling to unresponsive aircraft
Officials are investigating the crash of an unresponsive plane that flew near the US Capitol region, prompting military fighter jets to rush to intercept the aircraft before it ultimately careened into northern Virginia, leaving no survivors, authorities say. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
