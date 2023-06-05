See where thousands of homeless are forced to live in LA
There are more than 11,000 people living in RVs across Los Angeles County, and that number has been rising. Restrictions and tensions with neighbors have these RV dwellers in the spotlight. CNN's Nick Watt has the report.
03:40 - Source: CNN
