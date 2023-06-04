Sonic boom heard across Washington, DC, after fighter jets scrambled
US fighter jets scrambled in response to an aircraft that ultimately crashed in southwest Virginia, according to a US official. The military aircraft caused a sonic boom heard across the Washington, DC, metropolitan and surrounding area.
