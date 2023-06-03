VPX Affil pkg apparent murder suicide neighbor
Neighbor shares what they noticed before apparent murder-suicide
A man and his son were found dead in their Massachusetts home in what authorities say appears to be a murder-suicide. CNN affiliate WCBV has more on the story.
01:15 - Source: WCVB
Latest Videos 17 videos
VPX Affil pkg apparent murder suicide neighbor
Neighbor shares what they noticed before apparent murder-suicide
01:15
Now playing
- Source: WCVB
air strikes russia
Video shows barrage of artillery strikes in Russia
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Yevgeny Prigozhin split
Putin hasn't punished Wagner chief for criticizing Russia's military. Retired general thinks he knows why
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin, arrives for the opening dinner for the 20th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's annual defense and security forum, in Singapore, Friday, June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
US Defense secretary issues warning about a conflict over Taiwan
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
People try to escape from toppled compartments, following the deadly collision of two trains, in Balasore, India June 2, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a video.
Chaos and hundreds injured after deadly train collision in India
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Watch Taylor Swift's concert message to LGBTQ+ fans
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
IowaCollapse1
Iowa building collapse caught on surveillance camera
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MeerKAT image of the galactic center with color-coded position angles of all filaments.
International team discovers mysterious structures at heart of Milky Way
00:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PANO - JOE BIDEN
Biden praises Republicans during Oval Office address
12:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kim Jong Un Daughter vpx
Kim Jong Un's young daughter takes on a more public role. Expert thinks this is why
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mexico human body parts found
Human body parts found in 45 bags outside major city in Mexico
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Trump starts flip-flopping on one of DeSantis' favorite buzzwords
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drone site Fred dnt vpx
Video shows Ukraine's secret drone testing location that simulates a battlefield
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
new haven fire chief
Fire chief on building collapse: Several persons in varying degrees of injury
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
broaddus mayor screengrab vpx
CNN reporter asks mayor if he has regrets after building collapse. Hear his response
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dev shah spelling bee champion
See the moment 14-year-old spelled winning word
00:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump/ and Hannity
Trump responds to CNN reporting he knew seized docs were still classified
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN