dev shah spelling bee champion
See the moment 14-year-old spelled winning word
Dev Shah, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, won the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee, correctly spelling "psammophile" to take the $50,000 first prize.
00:32 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 15 videos
dev shah spelling bee champion
See the moment 14-year-old spelled winning word
00:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Georgia Car Crash
Driver survives death-defying car crash in Georgia
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jay leno ISO wtcw
Jay Leno shows Chris Wallace his new ear after accident
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Al Pacino speaks on stage at the "Heat" Premiere during 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Al Pacino expecting to be a father again at 83 years old
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
danny masterson church scientology facing sexual assault lawsuit huffpost jackson ndwknd vpx_00011716
'That 70's Show' actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA
NASA reveals findings on unidentified objects
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dog attacks coyote
Watch: Dog saves puppy from coyote attack
02:17
Now playing
- Source: KCAL
Cupcake Crimes 2
Caught on video: Man and bear resort to cupcake crimes
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kendall Roy Jeremy Strong
'Kendall Roy' reveals alternate take in final scene of 'Succession'
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
'Horrible': Scottie Pippen blasts Michael Jordan on podcast
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
isopod thumb 4
See adventurous eaters try this 14-legged crustacean dish
00:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
titanic discovery
See the images showing Titanic wreckage discovery
00:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sun Image 2
See a sunspot larger than planet Earth
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
orca story 1
Expert has theory about why killer whales are sinking boats
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Halle Bailey with young fans at the UK Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney)
'I cried': CNN reporter describes how representation matters in remake of 'The Little Mermaid'
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN