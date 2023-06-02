See the moment 14-year-old spelled winning word
Dev Shah, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, won the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee, correctly spelling "psammophile" to take the $50,000 first prize.
00:32 - Source: CNN
