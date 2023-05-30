Hear what 11-year old shot by cop had to say about the moments after incident
11-year-old Aderrien Murry was shot by an Indianola, Mississippi, police officer after he called 911. Murry details the moments after he was shot in an exclusive interview with CNN's Nick Valencia. Carlos Moore, the Murry family attorney, shares an update on Aderrien's recovery since the incident.
02:38 - Source: CNN
