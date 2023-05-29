Reporter: Owners were under city orders to make updates to building before collapse
Authorities in Davenport, Iowa, are carrying out search and rescue operations after a six-story apartment building partially collapsed, leading officials to find gas and water leaks amid the wreckage. CNN's Adrienne Broaddus reports that multiple tenants had complained to the city, and the building's owners were under city orders to update the building.
02:00 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Reporter: Owners were under city orders to make updates to building before collapse
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden pushes back on reporter's question about debt ceiling deal
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Surveillance footage shows bus driver and passenger in shootout aboard moving bus
Analysis: This is why Erdogan won again
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Expert has theory about why killer whales are sinking boats
See a sunspot larger than planet Earth
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why people are flocking to see body of nun 4 years after her burial
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lawmaker who helped negotiate debt deal responds to GOP criticism
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Strange occurrence in Venice's Grand Canal has authorities stumped
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper asks Democratic lawmaker if White House should worry about Progressive Caucus. Hear her response
Expert: Erdogan has changed Turkish politics permanently
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Analyst says pressure is on Kevin McCarthy to deliver. Hear why
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Popular diabetes drug is a 'good news story.' Here's why consumers need to proceed with caution
05:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment Texas GOP-controlled House impeaches one of its own
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Parents charged after police say they made disturbing discovery
01:52
Now playing- Source: KYW
Doctor who discussed 10-year-old rape victim's abortion gets reprimanded
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Police to investigate rock legend for wearing satirical Nazi costume
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN