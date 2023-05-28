Surveillance footage shows bus driver and passenger in shootout aboard moving bus
Newly released footage shows a bus driver and a passenger in a May 18 altercation that occurred on a Charlotte transit bus where both individuals drew and discharged weapons, according to a news release from Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS).
