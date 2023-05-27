Parents charged after police say they made disturbing discovery
Police in Pennsylvania arrested two parents after finding their seven children living in what authorities described as "unsanitary" and "unsafe living conditions" -- which included caged rats and feces on the home's floor. KYW's Matt Petrillo reports.
01:52 - Source: KYW
