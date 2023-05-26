U.S. debt ceiling talks continue while impacting economy
With no deal yet on raising the U.S. debt ceiling, what is the impact on the overall economy? CNN's Paula Newton speaks with Ryan Patel, a senior fellow at the Drucker School of Management at Claremont Graduate University.
05:53 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 15 videos
U.S. debt ceiling talks continue while impacting economy
05:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Members of Congress hand-wash Vietnam Veterans Memorial
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Jeopardy!' fans in uproar after a single letter ends nine-day winning streak
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is how much Netflix is charging to share your password
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows officials wrangle 10-foot gator they believe bit man
01:22
Now playing- Source: WBBH
New video shows NASA rover's stunning view into Mars crater
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Gruesome photos show man's leg after shark attack 70 feet underwater
01:32
Now playing- Source: WPLG
Neuroscientists test out brain-reading AI on CNN reporter
04:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Adobe's new art tool that gives images life-like effects
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
See fake image of an 'explosion' near the Pentagon that caused confusion
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Style experts spot a 'no-no' inside the Oval Office
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Camera chronicles lives of a coyote family living under a house
01:35
Now playing- Source: KMAX
Michael Block was asked about bar tab after PGA Championship finish. Hear his reply
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
See moment of liftoff as manned rocket blasts off to space
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Priyanka Chopra Jonas on experiencing racism: 'It hits you every time'
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN