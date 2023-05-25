'What did I do wrong?': 11-year-old boy shot by police
11-year-old Aderrien Murry was shot by an Indianola, Mississippi, police officer after he called 911. Body camera video of the incident has not been publicly released. The Indianola Police Department confirmed that the officer involved in the shooting is named Greg Capers. CNN reached out to Capers for comment but did not immediately hear back.
