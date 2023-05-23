See moment U-Haul truck crashes into White House security barrier
Police have arrested the driver of a U-Haul who crashed into a security barrier in Lafayette Square near the White House. While authorities have not provided specific details on the alleged threat, the US Park Police said the man faces the charge of threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member.
