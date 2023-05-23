The US is now 9 days away from potentially defaulting on its debt
Progress was made during a Monday evening meeting between US President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, but no deal yet on the debt ceiling as the default date draws near. CNN's Rosemary Church interviews political analyst Michael Genovese.
05:09 - Source: CNN
