Video captures moment young boy dropped from barrier wall
Surveillance video captured the moment a 4-year-old boy was dropped from the US-Mexico border barrier in San Diego, California, by someone who was entering the country illegally, according to a US Customs and Border Protection press release. CNN correspondent Rosa Flores has more.
01:09 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video captures moment young boy dropped from barrier wall
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man accused of killing Idaho students appears in court
01:05
Now playing- Source: KOMO
Video: Anti-Putin Russians based in Ukraine allegedly stage incursion into Russia
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dangerous conditions in a California river leads to death of two kids
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Paul Whelan told CNN from inside Russian prison camp
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter says Jeffrey Epstein appeared to blackmail Bill Gates with this 'veiled threat'
03:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear McCarthy's response on debt ceiling phone call with Biden
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Trump attorney explains why he left Trump's legal team
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Transgender teen misses graduation after she says she was told to dress in boy's clothing
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet the drag performers vying to be America's first Drag Laureate
05:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Mom accused of leaving newborn in woods arrested and charged
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia has called out and banned Erin Burnett from entering the country. See what she has to say
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Florida's new immigration law will affect undocumented workers
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lithium battery explodes in London house
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN report finds cause that contributed to summer flight delays
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Mayor of Uvalde sits down with CNN one year after school shooting
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
12-year-old begins choking in school cafeteria with twin nearby. See what happened next
01:35
Now playing- Source: WBZ