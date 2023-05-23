Video shows officials wrangle 10-foot gator they believe bit man
A 23-year-old man has lost his arm after he was attacked by an alligator near a pond behind a bar in southwest Florida, officials say. CNN affiliate WBBH reports.
01:22 - Source: WBBH
