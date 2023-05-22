01 kohberger arraignment 0522
Man accused of killing Idaho students appears in court
An Idaho judge entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last fall, during an arraignment in a Latah County Court.
01:05 - Source: KOMO
Latest Videos 17 videos
01 kohberger arraignment 0522
Man accused of killing Idaho students appears in court
01:05
Now playing
- Source: KOMO
Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on August 23, 2019. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what Paul Whelan told CNN from inside Russian prison camp
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
epstein gates SPLIT
Reporter says Jeffrey Epstein appeared to blackmail Bill Gates with this 'veiled threat'
03:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talk as they depart the U.S. Capitol following the Friends of Ireland Luncheon on Saint Patrick's Day on March 17 in Washington, DC.
Hear McCarthy's response on debt ceiling phone call with Biden
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Defence attorney Timothy Parlatore, representing US Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, speaks with reporters at a pre-trial hearing for Gallagher's court martial for alleged war crimes in Iraq, in San Diego, California, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton
Ex-Trump attorney explains why he left Trump's legal team
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LB transgender teen
Transgender teen misses graduation after she says she was told to dress in boy's clothing
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
san francisco drag laureate split 1
Meet the drag performers vying to be America's first Drag Laureate
05:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 baby india adoption trnd
Mom accused of leaving newborn in woods arrested and charged
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Erin on Russia ban
Russia has called out and banned Erin Burnett from entering the country. See what she has to say
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fl immigration law
How Florida's new immigration law will affect undocumented workers
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
escooter fire 01
Lithium battery explodes in London house
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nelson Ceron works in the ramp traffic control tower at the new West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX in December 2022.
CNN report finds cause that contributed to summer flight delays
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
uvalde mayor shimon split
Mayor of Uvalde sits down with CNN one year after school shooting
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ma choking twin solo
12-year-old begins choking in school cafeteria with twin nearby. See what happened next
01:35
Now playing
- Source: WBZ
bill weir nyc
Study: NYC is sinking under the weight of skyscrapers
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jeusalem day journalists
Journalists forced to take cover while reporting at Jerusalem Day march
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Bald Mountain Wildfire burns in the Grande Prairie Forest Area on Friday, May 12, 2023 this handout image provided by the Government of Alberta. (Government of Alberta Fire Service/Canadian Press via AP)
What is causing air quality warnings in northern US?
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN