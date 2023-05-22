coyote mom lake tahoe vpx
Camera chronicles lives of a coyote family living under a house
A California man is chronicling the lives of a coyote mom that chose a Lake Tahoe home to raise her 6 pups. CNN affiliate KMAX has the details.
01:35 - Source: KMAX
