Transgender teen misses graduation after she says she was told to dress in boy's clothing
A Mississippi federal judge denied a motion filed by the family of a transgender high school student requesting she be allowed to wear a dress and heels under her robe at her Gulfport high school graduation. CNN's Isabel Rosales has more.
03:01 - Source: CNN
