Mom accused of leaving newborn in woods arrested and charged
Nearly four years after an abandoned newborn was found alive in a plastic bag left in a wooded area, authorities have arrested the child's mother, Karima Jiwani. Police arrested Jiwani on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault and reckless abandonment. CNN's Isabel Rosales reports.
02:55 - Source: CNN
