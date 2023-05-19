Study: NYC is sinking under the weight of skyscrapers
CNN's Bill Weir reports on results from a recent geological study that found New York City is sinking under the weight of the skyscrapers.
Source: CNN
Study: NYC is sinking under the weight of skyscrapers
