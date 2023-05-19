John Avlon on what to learn from the case of ex-Buffalo Bills player Matt Araiza
CNN's John Avlon explains the case of former football player Matt Araiza, who was cut from the Buffalo Bills in 2022 after accusations of sexual assault surfaced. A civil lawsuit alleged he was part of a "brutal gang rape" of a 17-year-old girl in 2021 while he was a student at San Diego State University. The accusations received extensive coverage, but after an investigation, local prosecutors announced they would not file criminal charges.
03:46 - Source: CNN
