ma choking twin solo
12-year-old begins choking in school cafeteria with twin nearby. See what happened next
When 12-year-old Charlie Loverme began choking in his school cafeteria, his twin sister Amelia jumped into action, performing the Heimlich maneuver and saving his life. Surveillance video captured the moment. CNN affiliate WBZ has more.
01:35 - Source: WBZ
Latest Videos
