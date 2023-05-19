Confused on how to cut a mango? A chef explains
This healthy fruit has an odd shape and a big seed in the middle making it difficult to prep. Chef and author of "Sunday Best" cookbook Adrienne Cheatham describes her best tips on cutting mangoes.
Improve your wellbeing with food 19 videos
