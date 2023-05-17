Traffic stop turns into terrifying chase with cop on top of speeding car
An Illinois man who sped away from a traffic stop in 2021 with an officer on top of his car was sentenced to up to five years in prison. CNN affiliate KCCI has the details
01:49 - Source: KCCI
