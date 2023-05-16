daughter mourns mom
'It wasn't her time': Daughter mourns mom fatally shot picking up prom dress
39-year-old Ana Moreno and her daughter were picking up a prom dress in Dallas when Moreno was fatally shot by a stray bullet. It was just a day before Mother's Day. CNN affiliate WFAA reports.
01:29 - Source: WFAA
Latest Videos 17 videos
daughter mourns mom
'It wasn't her time': Daughter mourns mom fatally shot picking up prom dress
01:29
Now playing
- Source: WFAA
cia recruitment video vpx 3
Watch new CIA video aimed at recruiting Russians to spy for the US
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) speaks at a news conference outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the press conference on climate action the House members spoke on the need to increase clean energy investments and be less reliant on foreign oil. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
New details emerge about suspect who attacked Rep. Connolly staffers
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
strange world thumb vpx
Florida teacher responds to criticism over showing students Disney movie
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drivers wait in traffic during the morning rush hour commute in Los Angeles, California on February 23, 2022, as gas prices hit over $6 dollars per gallon. - Stock markets mostly rose and oil prices held relatively steady on February 23 as economic sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Russia-Ukraine crisis were deemed less harsh than expected. Brent crude stood at $96.73 per barrel, having soared to a seven-year high of $99.50 on February 22 on fears of disruptions to key Russian oil supplies. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Automakers are removing AM radio from cars. Here's who will be impacted the most
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Smoke rises after a SU-34 warplane crashed in Bryansk, Russia on May 13.
Video appears to show missile striking Russian helicopter
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
denny kellington osu graduation
'I was ready': Bills trainer who helped save Damar Hamlin gives commencement speech
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alyssa farah griffin sotu iso 5 14 23
How Trump's town hall emboldened opponents, according to ex-Trump official
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fareeds take 05142023 vpx
Fareed Zakaria: America might as well be on another planet
06:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fareed zakaria gps last look
Zakaria warns how Putin's regime could look worse
04:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mayorkas sotu 05142023 vpx
Democratic lawmaker says Biden has fallen short on border. DHS secy responds
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ana Navarro solo
Ana Navarro: This number should be a 'great concern' for DeSantis
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lori Daybell verdict
Watch as verdict is read in child murder trial of Idaho mother
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Linda Yaccarino, Chairman of Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal speaks on stage during a Keynote presentation at the 2020 International CES, at the Park MGM Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Meet Elon Musk's replacement at Twitter
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nic robertson
'We don't ask, we just run': CNN reporter on Ukrainian front lines
03:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny arrives at a New York City Police precinct to surrender for the death of Jordan Neely, a man whose death has been ruled a homicide by the city's medical examiner after being placed in a chokehold on a subway train, in New York City, U.S., May 12, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
See moment Daniel Penny surrenders to police after chokehold death of Jordan Neely
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
anderson cooper
Anderson Cooper addresses criticism about Trump town hall
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN