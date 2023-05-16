Missouri classroom teacher video Broaddus dnt
Video recorded by student shows teacher using n-word at least twice in class
The Lead
A 15-year-old high school student in Missouri was suspended for three days after recording her teacher using the n-word at least twice in class. The video circulated on social media. The teacher, initially placed on administrative leave, has resigned.
02:35 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Missouri classroom teacher video Broaddus dnt
Video recorded by student shows teacher using n-word at least twice in class
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A memorial is seen outside of a Sonic in Keene, Texas.
12-year-old charged with murder of Sonic Drive-In employee. CNN reporter explains
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mass shooting gun tracing atf contd orig dp mg_00024716.png
Believe it or not, this is how the US is tracing gun crimes
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gupta brain 05/16
Hear physician explain new research clue on Alzheimer's disease
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cia recruitment video vpx 3
Watch new CIA video aimed at recruiting Russians to spy for the US
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Investigators work along a residential street following a deadly shooting Monday, May 15, 2023, in Farmington, N.M. Authorities said an 18-year-old opened fire in the northwestern New Mexico community, killing multiple people and injuring others, before law enforcement fatally shot the suspect. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Teen gunman 'roamed' through neighborhood prior to shooting spree, says New Mexico police chief
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) speaks at a news conference outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the press conference on climate action the House members spoke on the need to increase clean energy investments and be less reliant on foreign oil. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
New details emerge about suspect who attacked Rep. Connolly staffers
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
strange world thumb vpx
Florida teacher responds to criticism over showing students Disney movie
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drivers wait in traffic during the morning rush hour commute in Los Angeles, California on February 23, 2022, as gas prices hit over $6 dollars per gallon. - Stock markets mostly rose and oil prices held relatively steady on February 23 as economic sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Russia-Ukraine crisis were deemed less harsh than expected. Brent crude stood at $96.73 per barrel, having soared to a seven-year high of $99.50 on February 22 on fears of disruptions to key Russian oil supplies. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Automakers are removing AM radio from cars. Here's who will be impacted the most
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Smoke rises after a SU-34 warplane crashed in Bryansk, Russia on May 13.
Video appears to show missile striking Russian helicopter
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
denny kellington osu graduation
'I was ready': Bills trainer who helped save Damar Hamlin gives commencement speech
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alyssa farah griffin sotu iso 5 14 23
How Trump's town hall emboldened opponents, according to ex-Trump official
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fareeds take 05142023 vpx
Fareed Zakaria: America might as well be on another planet
06:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fareed zakaria gps last look
Zakaria warns how Putin's regime could look worse
04:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mayorkas sotu 05142023 vpx
Democratic lawmaker says Biden has fallen short on border. DHS secy responds
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ana Navarro solo
Ana Navarro: This number should be a 'great concern' for DeSantis
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lori Daybell verdict
Watch as verdict is read in child murder trial of Idaho mother
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN