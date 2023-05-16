Teen gunman 'roamed' through neighborhood prior to shooting spree, says New Mexico police chief
The teenage gunman who killed three people and wounded six others in Farmington, New Mexico, appeared to target victims at random as he roamed a neighborhood, according to Police Chief Steve Hebbe CNN correspondent Natasha Chen reports.
Teen gunman 'roamed' through neighborhood prior to shooting spree, says New Mexico police chief
