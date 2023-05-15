shark kayak screengrab vpx
Kayaker in Hawaii gets frightening surprise while fishing
Scott Haraguchi was on his kayak fishing over a mile offshore in Windward Oahu, Hawaii, when a tiger shark slammed into his boat. CNN affiliate KITV reports.
01:32 - Source: KITV
