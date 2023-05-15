strange world thumb vpx
Florida teacher responds to criticism over showing students Disney movie
A fifth-grade teacher says she is being investigated by the Florida Department of Education after she showed her students "Strange World," a Disney movie that features a character who is biracial and gay.
03:41 - Source: CNN
