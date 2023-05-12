Inside the nuclear fusion lab trying to replicate the Sun on Earth
CNN's Bill Weir goes inside a laboratory trying to revolutionize the way electricity is generated. Unlike traditional power plants that contribute to global warming, this nuclear lab is working to harness energy similar to stars in the sky.
02:24 - Source: CNN
