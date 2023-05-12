Shocked couple welcomes two sets of identical twins
An Alabama couple is renovating their home to make room for their quadruplets that were born in March. The four healthy babies were conceived without fertility treatments, arriving as two sets of identical twins -- a one in 70 million chance. CNN affiliate WVTM has more.
01:32 - Source: WVTM
