WDIV Grad in labor vpx 3
Mom in labor walks graduation stage to accept her college diploma
Despite being in labor with her first child, Kelsey Hudie of Dearborn, Michigan, was determined to accept her college diploma in person. Henry Ford College officials tweaked their program to accommodate the mother-to-be. CNN affiliate WDIV has more.
01:28 - Source: wdiv
Trending Now 16 videos
WDIV Grad in labor vpx 3
Mom in labor walks graduation stage to accept her college diploma
01:28
Now playing
- Source: wdiv
Attack Bunny 1
Fierce bunny removed from neighborhood after lunging at residents
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
spill mattingly cnntm
CNN's Chief White House correspondent gets a new nickname. See why
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
snakes airport india
Woman caught with 22 snakes in her luggage at Indian airport
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail lightening
Lightning strikes same tree twice within 14 seconds
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Snakes In The Walls 1
Woman's new home purchase ruined by snakes in the walls
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dreyfuss firing line 2
'Sour grapes': CNN panel reacts to Richard Dreyfuss' comments on Oscars diversity
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Muppets Mayhem
Streaming series 'The Muppets Mayhem'
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Edward Enninful and Katy Perry depart the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Pop star's struggle to find her seat at King Charles' coronation goes viral
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KYW Jersey meteorite
'It was warm': Possible meteorite strikes New Jersey home
01:29
Now playing
- Source: KYW
girl scout cookies vpx screengrab
Girl Scout troop out of NYC has a unique mission
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kangaroos hop through snow thumb
Watch kangaroos hop through snow as cold front hits southeastern Australia
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
royals american idol
See which British royals made a cameo on American Idol
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
oprah tsu thumb
Oprah reveals the secret to her success in inspirational graduation speech
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
miranda lambert intv wtcw
Country music star wrote theme song to 'Queer Eye.' Hear her take on inclusivity
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail prince louis arrival
Watch cheeky moment Prince Louis waves from car as royals arrive at Abbey
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN