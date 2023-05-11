Mom in labor walks graduation stage to accept her college diploma
Despite being in labor with her first child, Kelsey Hudie of Dearborn, Michigan, was determined to accept her college diploma in person. Henry Ford College officials tweaked their program to accommodate the mother-to-be. CNN affiliate WDIV has more.
01:28 - Source: wdiv
Trending Now 16 videos
Mom in labor walks graduation stage to accept her college diploma
01:28
Now playing- Source: wdiv
Fierce bunny removed from neighborhood after lunging at residents
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN's Chief White House correspondent gets a new nickname. See why
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman caught with 22 snakes in her luggage at Indian airport
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lightning strikes same tree twice within 14 seconds
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman's new home purchase ruined by snakes in the walls
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Sour grapes': CNN panel reacts to Richard Dreyfuss' comments on Oscars diversity
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Streaming series 'The Muppets Mayhem'
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pop star's struggle to find her seat at King Charles' coronation goes viral
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It was warm': Possible meteorite strikes New Jersey home
01:29
Now playing- Source: KYW
Girl Scout troop out of NYC has a unique mission
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch kangaroos hop through snow as cold front hits southeastern Australia
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
See which British royals made a cameo on American Idol
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Oprah reveals the secret to her success in inspirational graduation speech
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Country music star wrote theme song to 'Queer Eye.' Hear her take on inclusivity
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch cheeky moment Prince Louis waves from car as royals arrive at Abbey
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN