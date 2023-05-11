video thumbnail lightening
Video shows lightning striking the same tree twice
A homeowner in Clarkston, Washington, was shocked to discover that lightning can in fact strike the same place twice -- in this case the tree in her garden. CNN's Rosemary Church has more.
00:51 - Source: CNN
