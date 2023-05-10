FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry. A Texas judge on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, denied a request for a new trial for the U.S. Army sergeant convicted of killing an armed protester during a Black Lives Matter march, and sent sentencing in the case for Tuesday, May 9. (Austin Police Department via AP, File)
Man who killed Black Lives Matter protestor, sentenced to 25 years
US Army Sergeant Daniel Perry, the man who was convicted of murdering a protester at a Austin, Texas, Black Lives Matter rally in 2020 was sentenced to 25 years in prison. CNN's Lucy Kafanov has the report.
01:03 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry. A Texas judge on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, denied a request for a new trial for the U.S. Army sergeant convicted of killing an armed protester during a Black Lives Matter march, and sent sentencing in the case for Tuesday, May 9. (Austin Police Department via AP, File)
Man who killed Black Lives Matter protestor, sentenced to 25 years
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) walks through the crowd gathered outside the courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive later in the day for his arraignment on April 4, 2023 in New York City. With his indictment, Trump will become the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
CNN reporter breaks down George Santos' 13 federal charges
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tacopina
E. Jean Carroll reveals courtroom moment with Trump lawyer
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
carroll jury sot screengrab vpx
E. Jean Carroll says Trump is 'incorrect' about civil trial jury
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rep. George Santos leaves a GOP caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on January 25, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Rep. George Santos charged by Justice Department in federal probe
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
carrol leaving court room
CNN reporter describes E. Jean Carroll's reaction as verdict was read
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
avlon reality check
California reparations panel recommends apology, payments to Black Californians
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
From left, Aishwarya Thatikonda, Christian LaCour, Cho Kyu Song and Kang Shin Young
These are some of the victims killed in Texas mall shooting
00:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Leuman Varela, center, carries his son Luca after four and a half days riding on top of a freight train on May 7, 2023.
Migrant trapped in web of barbed wires at US-Mexico border as end of Title 42 nears
05:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian oligarch
'There is trouble': CNN reporter after Russian oligarch publicly criticizes war in Ukraine
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
steven spainhouer
First responder on 'horrific' scene at Texas mall shooting
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
brownsville texas crash fighting
CNN exclusive video shows bystanders attempting to restrain driver after deadly Brownsville crash
00:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
guy running allen texas vpx
Video captures moment gunman pulls into parking lot at Texas mall
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ALLEN, TEXAS - MAY 6: Emergency vehicles line the entrance to the Allen Premium Outlets where a shooting took place on May 6, 2023 in Allen, Texas. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, injuring at least nine people who were taken to local hospitals. The police have confirmed there were fatalities but have not specified how many. The unidentified shooter was neutralized by an Allen Police officer responding to an unrelated call. (Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images)
What photo from the scene tells us about the Texas mall shooter
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
surveillance video brownsville
Surveillance video captures moment before deadly crash in Texas
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Yevgeny Prigozhin split
Wagner chief backtracks on threat to Putin's military leaders. Hear why
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hunter Biden walks to Marine One on the Ellipse outside the White House May 22, 2021, in Washington, DC.
IRS whistleblower puts Hunter Biden probe back in the spotlight
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN