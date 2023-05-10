Man who killed Black Lives Matter protestor, sentenced to 25 years
US Army Sergeant Daniel Perry, the man who was convicted of murdering a protester at a Austin, Texas, Black Lives Matter rally in 2020 was sentenced to 25 years in prison. CNN's Lucy Kafanov has the report.
01:03 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Man who killed Black Lives Matter protestor, sentenced to 25 years
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter breaks down George Santos' 13 federal charges
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
E. Jean Carroll reveals courtroom moment with Trump lawyer
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
E. Jean Carroll says Trump is 'incorrect' about civil trial jury
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rep. George Santos charged by Justice Department in federal probe
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter describes E. Jean Carroll's reaction as verdict was read
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
California reparations panel recommends apology, payments to Black Californians
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
These are some of the victims killed in Texas mall shooting
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Migrant trapped in web of barbed wires at US-Mexico border as end of Title 42 nears
05:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
'There is trouble': CNN reporter after Russian oligarch publicly criticizes war in Ukraine
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
First responder on 'horrific' scene at Texas mall shooting
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN exclusive video shows bystanders attempting to restrain driver after deadly Brownsville crash
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video captures moment gunman pulls into parking lot at Texas mall
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
What photo from the scene tells us about the Texas mall shooter
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Surveillance video captures moment before deadly crash in Texas
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wagner chief backtracks on threat to Putin's military leaders. Hear why
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
IRS whistleblower puts Hunter Biden probe back in the spotlight
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN