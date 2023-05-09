Witness recounts harrowing scenes at Texas mall shooting
Joshua Barnwell, a Navy combat veteran trained in emergency care for wounded people and a witness who performed CPR on victims at the Texas mall shooting, joins AC360 and recounts harrowing scenes of victims before paramedics arrived.
11:06 - Source: CNN
