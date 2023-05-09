avlon reality check
California reparations panel recommends apology, payments to Black Californians
A panel in California created to consider reparations for Black residents voted to approve recommendations for the payments of reparations to Black Californians for injustices and discrimination stemming from slavery. CNN's John Avlon reports.
02:35 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
avlon reality check
California reparations panel recommends apology, payments to Black Californians
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
From left, Aishwarya Thatikonda, Christian LaCour, Cho Kyu Song and Kang Shin Young
These are some of the victims killed in Texas mall shooting
00:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian oligarch
'There is trouble': CNN reporter after Russian oligarch publicly criticizes war in Ukraine
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
steven spainhouer
First responder on 'horrific' scene at Texas mall shooting
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
brownsville texas crash fighting
CNN exclusive video shows bystanders attempting to restrain driver after deadly Brownsville crash
00:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
guy running allen texas vpx
Video captures moment gunman pulls into parking lot at Texas mall
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ALLEN, TEXAS - MAY 6: Emergency vehicles line the entrance to the Allen Premium Outlets where a shooting took place on May 6, 2023 in Allen, Texas. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, injuring at least nine people who were taken to local hospitals. The police have confirmed there were fatalities but have not specified how many. The unidentified shooter was neutralized by an Allen Police officer responding to an unrelated call. (Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images)
What photo from the scene tells us about the Texas mall shooter
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
surveillance video brownsville
Surveillance video captures moment before deadly crash in Texas
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Yevgeny Prigozhin split
Wagner chief backtracks on threat to Putin's military leaders. Hear why
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hunter Biden walks to Marine One on the Ellipse outside the White House May 22, 2021, in Washington, DC.
IRS whistleblower puts Hunter Biden probe back in the spotlight
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dick durbin sotu iso 5 7 23
'It embarrasses me': Senate Judiciary chair on Justice Thomas revelations
04:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Roland Gutierrez SOTU
Texas lawmaker compares his state to Russia. Hear why
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tapper durbin sotu SPLIT
'How'd that work out for you?': Tapper compares Feinstein to RBG
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, Writer Guild of America Vice President
Writers Guild VP calls out 'miscalculation' studio executives are making
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The king's coronation in 3 minutes
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Allen Texas Mall Shooting VIDEO crop
Employee working inside mall during shooting describes what he saw
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump deposition thumb
An agitated Trump appears in newly released deposition tapes
03:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN