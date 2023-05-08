Gun-owning civilian helping Texas mall shooting victims on scene says it's time for change
Steven Spainhouer, one of the first responders to the scene after a gunman opened fire at an Allen, Texas, outlet mall, speaks out about what he saw when he arrived. Eight people were killed and at least seven others were wounded, according to local officials. Spainhouer rushed to the mall before police arrived and jumped in to help victims after learning his son was working at the shopping center during the time of the shooting.
