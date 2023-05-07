Brownsville police have confirmed seven people are dead and multiple hospitalized after a driver ran them over. The incident happened on Minnesota and Austin Road in Brownsville, in front of Ozanam Center. Brownsville police spokesperson Martin Sandoval said the driver was driving recklessly when he ran over the crowd. Sandoval said the driver did receive medical assistance and will be arrested for reckless driving. Brownsville police did block off the area and are asking drivers to find an alternative route. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Here's what we know about the deadly car crash in Texas
A deadly car crash in front of a Brownsville, Texas, homeless shelter, which has been housing migrants for months, has left at least seven people dead and injured several others, according to the Brownsville Police Public Information Officer. CNN's Rosa Flores reports.
