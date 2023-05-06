Video shows police responding to 'active shooter incident' at Texas mall
Police are responding to an 'active shooter incident' at outlet mall in Allen, Texas. This story is developing.
01:26 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video shows police responding to 'active shooter incident' at Texas mall
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
The king's coronation in 3 minutes
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Death row inmate yelled 'you're kidding!' when he found out about halt of his execution
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Police release video of Idaho student murders suspect taken one month before the killings
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump says he will 'confront' rape allegations brought against him
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows dad knocking out umpire at son's baseball game
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Unusual site of Russian jet trails in sky indicate a rare turning point
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rising GOP star running for NC governor mocked Parkland shooting survivors
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Baby in utero undergoes groundbreaking surgery
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN legal analyst breaks down verdict in Sheeran case
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter on significance of 'rarely brought charge' in Proud Boys trial
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Russian lawmaker believes this is who carried out drone attack on Kremlin
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Police chief says technology helped find Atlanta mass shooting suspect
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
NYC mayor reacts to video of deadly subway chokehold incident
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the drone attack video Putin is calling an assassination attempt
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Belgrade police chief details how school shooting unfolded
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN