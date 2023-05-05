pasta dump vpx screengrab
Why did someone dump hundreds of pounds of cooked pasta in the woods?
Hundreds of pounds of cooked pasta were mysteriously dumped by a stream in New Jersey, with some local residents saying it points to a larger issue in the community. CNN's affiliate WABC reports.
Source: WABC
