Why did someone dump hundreds of pounds of cooked pasta in the woods?
Hundreds of pounds of cooked pasta were mysteriously dumped by a stream in New Jersey, with some local residents saying it points to a larger issue in the community. CNN's affiliate WABC reports.
01:45 - Source: WABC
