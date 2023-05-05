avlon show neo nazi 06 REV
After being a Nazi leader for two and a half decades, he says he regrets his past beliefs
Reality Check's John Avlon speaks with former NSM leader Jeff Schoep about the nationwide increase in extremism and what led him to change his neo-Nazi beliefs.
07:58 - Source: CNN
CNN Reality Check with John Avlon 25 videos
07:58
- Source: CNN
Avlon - Chinese Overseas Police - Option1 16x9
She uncovered more than 100 secret overseas Chinese 'police stations' - including in the USA
06:39
- Source: CNN
avlon show qanon europe thumb 1
Terrorism expert: 'US has emerged as a leading exporter of far-right extremism in Europe.' Here's why
07:05
- Source: CNN
avlon show christian nationalism 08
Baptist leader speaks out: 'Christian nationalism is not Christianity'
10:29
- Source: CNN
avlon show proud boys 01 16x9 REVISED
Why did some Proud Boys dress up like Antifa on January 6?
09:50
- Source: CNN
avlon show anti-government 01 16x9
This researcher sees a 'dangerous' & significant shift by right-wing militia groups
10:44
- Source: CNN
avlon show LGBTQ 4
How new anti-LGBTQ laws echo an infamous conservative activist's campaign from 1977
10:53
- Source: CNN
avlon show abortion 06
These women say they performed thousands of abortions in Chicago before it was legal
09:23
- Source: CNN
16x9 thumb 3 avlon trump staff
This former Trump aide is one of dozens warning he is "unfit to be president"
08:43
- Source: CNN
thumb avlon gun laws
The surprising history of gun laws in America
11:30
- Source: CNN
Avlon white identity 1
White nationalist: "If whites do nothing they will be reduced to minority"
13:52
- Source: CNN
yt avlon stopfake thumb 1
How these Ukrainian journalists combat Russia's disinformation war
07:53
- Source: CNN
Avlon show RT America 01
The rise and fall of RT America, a Russia-backed TV network
08:58
- Source: CNN Business
avlon show religion 05
Evangelicals at an inflection point 'not seen in 100 years,' reverend says
09:34
- Source: CNN
avlon 16x9 ukraine opt 1
How Putin's invasion of Ukraine could haunt hard-core Trump supporters
10:27
- Source: CNN
HR forsyth historical marker
This Georgia county is one of many Black communities erased by White mob violence
10:12
- Source: CNN
avlon socipaths putin
This is why sociopaths too often succeed
09:37
- Source: CNN
avlon show westboro church 01
She left her hate-fueled church knowing she might never see her family again
09:45
- Source: CNN
avlon show russia 5
See prominent Russian dissident's reaction to Republicans calling Democrats 'communist'
10:30
- Source: CNN
avlon show flat earth 5
Here's why some people STILL believe the Earth is flat
08:12
- Source: CNN
avlon show america first 2
This 1941 Dr. Seuss cartoon shows how far back 'America First' goes
10:04
- Source: CNN
avlon show voting rights 1
The bitter resistance to multi-racial democracy
13:23
- Source: CNN
avlon show hungary election 05
Dad of 7 speaks out on running against Hungarian PM championed by Fox host
09:13
- Source: CNN
avlon show china olympics 03
Why some Olympic athletes are bringing burner phones to the Beijing Olympics
12:08
- Source: CNN
avlon show history immigration 11
Benjamin Franklin made a stunning comment on immigration. Here's why it's relevant now
10:36
- Source: CNN