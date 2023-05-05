Trump says he will 'confront' rape allegations brought against him
Speaking to CNN's Irish affiliate, Virgin Media News, former President Donald Trump said he will cut short his trip to Ireland to "confront" rape allegations made against him in New York. Former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll is suing the former president for allegedly raping her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s.
