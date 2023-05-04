Atlanta Police released photo of Northside Hospital Medical Midtown shooting suspect Deion Patterson, 24.
CNN reporter describes how police found Atlanta mass shooting suspect
The suspect in the Midtown Atlanta shooting has been apprehended, according to Atlanta police. Deion Patterson, 24, was identified by police as the gunman in the shooting at a Northside Hospital medical facility in Atlanta.
