CNN reporter describes how police found Atlanta mass shooting suspect
The suspect in the Midtown Atlanta shooting has been apprehended, according to Atlanta police. Deion Patterson, 24, was identified by police as the gunman in the shooting at a Northside Hospital medical facility in Atlanta.
00:57 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 15 videos
See the drone attack video Putin is calling an assassination attempt
03:12
Source: CNN
Belgrade police chief details how school shooting unfolded
02:38
Source: CNN
Official describes suspect found hiding in laundry
02:41
Source: CNN
Why Russia fears a 'major breakthrough' by Ukraine, according to British intelligence report
02:43
Source: CNN
'I'm lost': Father mourns teenage daughter after 7 bodies found
01:17
Source: KJRH
Film and TV writers are striking. Hear Stephen Colbert's reaction
00:52
Source: CNN
Mom speaks out after daughter killed by DUI driver on wedding day
02:47
Source: WCIV
CNN breaks down Hunter Biden's paternity-related case
02:04
Source: CNN
Reporter spent 3 hours pressing MyPillow CEO's lies. Hear the most significant takeaway
02:34
Source: CNN
Meteorologist explains what led to deadly Illinois dust storm
01:25
Source: CNN
See how this state is attracting teachers
03:01
Source: CNN
First Republic Bank has a buyer. Here's what that means
02:50
Source: CNN
'The tear gas is so heavy ... I can barely breathe': CNN Paris correspondent
01:58
Source: CNN
Never-before-seen images of Chinese military blimp explained by reporter
02:23
Source: CNN