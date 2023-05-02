Hear from mom and sister of bride killed on wedding day
CNN affiliate WCIV spoke to the mother of Samantha Miller, who died just five hours after making her wedding vows when she was hit by an alleged drunken driver in Folly Beach, South Carolina. Miller's husband and two others were also injured.
02:47 - Source: WCIV
